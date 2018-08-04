Asian Stocks - 04-08-18
TOKYO, 4 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 4 August:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI stood at 22512.53 points, Japanese TOPIX stood at 1752.09 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite stood at 2768.02 points, and HANG SENG stood at 27714.56 points.
