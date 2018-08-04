LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-08-18

LONDON, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 August:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum is down by 0.51% to $2047.00, copper price is down by 1.15% to $6091.00, lead price is up by 1.32% to $2155.00, nickel price is down by 3.89% to $13330.00, tin price is down by 0.98% to $19680.00, zinc price is up by 0.02% to $2567.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price is down by 1.49% to $66000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.