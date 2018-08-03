According to Lavrov’s schedule no meeting is planned with Armenian FM in the near future – Zakharova

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The working schedule of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov does not plan any meeting with the Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in the near future, ARMENPRESS reports Russian MFA spokesperson Maria Zakharova said. “The Minister’s working schedule does not plan any such meeting. I don’t know anything about that”, she said.

Zakharova added that the Russian MFA remains in close touch with the Armenian Foreign Ministry at various levels and formats.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan