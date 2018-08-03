Armenia ranks 4th in terms of foreign visitors to Georgia in January-July  

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. In the period of the 7 months of 2018 Armenia is the 4th in terms of foreign visitors to Georgia, ARMENPRESS reports Head of the Georgian National Tourism Administration Giorgi Chogovadze informed.

Overall, 4.6 million people visited Georgia in the last 7 months, which is by 12.9% more compared to the same period of the previous year. Armenia is the 4th in terms of foreign visitors to Georgia (the number has increased by 2.1%). Turkey, Russian and Azerbaijan share the first three places.

