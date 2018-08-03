There will be no tolerance towards corruption – Chairman of Investigative Committee

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. A working consultation took place today at the Investigative Committee of Armenia, chaired by Hayk Grigoryan, the Chairman of the Committee. The heads of regional divisions of the Investigative Committee and their deputies were present at the consultation.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, Hayk Grigoryan emphasized the imperative of unconditional fight against corruption. “There will be no tolerance towards corruption and here the diligence and behavior of each investigator is of key importance”, the Chairman of the Investigative Committee said.

