Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-08-18

YEREVAN, 3 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 August, USD exchange rate up by 0.12 drams to 481.28 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.64 drams to 557.13 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.58 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.16 drams to 626.15 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 50.23 drams to 18807.28 drams. Silver price down by 0.32 drams to 239.07 drams. Platinum price down by 27.76 drams to 12734.7 drams.