Minister Minasyan holds meeting with Chinese Ambassador

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Minister of economic development and investments Artsvik Minasyan had a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Armenia Tian Erlong, the ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by deputy ministers Mane Adamyan, Avag Avanesyan, Hakob Avagyan, as well as other officials.

During the meeting minister Minasyan attached importance to the development of commercial relations with China and thanked for the joint work, ongoing programs and support.

In his turn the Chinese Ambassador welcomed minister Minasyan’s return and constant activity in the economic sector, as well as touched upon the ongoing programs in Armenia.

Both officials stated that there is a need and good potential to boost and re-launch the trade-economic ties. There is a positive dynamics in almost all spheres.

The minister introduced the ongoing economic reforms in the country, the activities aimed at improving the investment field and business environment. The officials highlighted the tourism growth and the opportunities to reach it to a new level. They also touched upon the preparation works of the upcoming Armenian-Chinese inter-governmental commission’s session in Beijing in autumn.

At the end of the meeting the sides once again reaffirmed the readiness to expand the bilateral economic relations.

