International Army Games 2018: Armenian Armed Forces’ team capture 3rd place at Warrior of the Commonwealth competition

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The Warrior of the Commonwealth international tournament, which was held in Armenia for the first time within the frameworks of the 4th International Army Games, has been completed, reports Armenpress.

The closing ceremony of the tournament was held in Dilijan’s Monte Melkonyan Military-Sports College on August 3.

Armenia’s defense minister Davit Tonoyan congratulated the participants and stated that the ministry did everything for the tournament to be interesting and remembered.

“It’s a great pleasure that holding this competition for the first time in Armenia not only expanded the program’s geography, but also Armenia became an acceptable place for holding similar events”, the minister said.

Russian deputy defense minister Alexander Fomin said the Warrior of the Commonwealth is one of the most important tournaments being held within the frames of the International Army Games.

“This is a unique performance of combat readiness since any country wants to demonstrate its high military skills in the competition and improve them”, he said.

Kazakhstan’s armed forces were declared the winner of the competition, the 2nd place was captured by the Belarus team and the 3rd place by the Armenian Armed Forces’ team.

