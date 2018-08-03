Armenia key strategic partner for Russia: NSS chief holds meeting with Russian Ambassador

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan on August 3 received Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, the NSS told Armenpress.

During the meeting the NSS chief congratulated the Ambassador on appointment and wished him productive work.

Coming to the firm cooperation between the two countries, the NSS Director said this friendship contributes to strengthening the mutual partnership between different agencies of the two states, and the cooperation between the Armenian and Russian special services further strengthens the already existing relations.

The Russian Ambassador also attached importance to the mutually beneficial cooperation of the two agencies, stating that Armenia is one of the key strategic partners for Russia for joint activity in several directions.

At the end of the meeting both sides expressed readiness to continue and further intensify the cooperation between Armenia’s NSS and the Russian Federal Security Service and the foreign intelligence service in all professional directions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan