Participant of Step Towards Home program to be hosted at Armenian PM’s official residence announced

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. 18-year-old Georgian-Armenian Larisa Gharslyan, participant of the Step Towards Home program, will be hosted at the residence of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Diaspora ministry told Armenpress.

Earlier PM’s wife Anna Hakobyan and Diaspora minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan said in an online video on Facebook that the PM’s family will host one of the participants of the Step Towards Home program.

On August 3, by the assistance of deputy Diaspora minister Davit Sargsyan, Shushan Pashinyan, daughter of PM Pashinyan, randomly selected Georgian-Armenian Larisa Gharslyan from the box with the names of the program participants.

“We are looking forward to host Larisa in our home and hope we will spend good time with her”, Shushan Pashinyan said.

