ICRC delegation representatives visit Armenian captive in Baku

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The representatives of the delegation of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) visited Armenian captive Karen Ghazaryan in Baku, ICRC Yerevan Delegation’s spokesperson Gohar Ter-Hakobyan told Armenpress.

“According to our mandate, we visit the prisoners of war to observe the detention conditions and the attitude towards them, as well as to help them to contact their relatives”, he said.

On July 15, 2018 the Azerbaijani defense ministry announced that it pushed back, with the formulation of the Azerbaijani media, a sabotage group of the Armenian Armed Forces in the direction of Qazax region, and one of the group members was taken captive. Immediately after this statement Armenia’s defense ministry announced that that person is Karen Ghazaryan, a resident of Berdavan village of Armenia’s Tavush province, who faces mental problems, doesn’t serve and has never served in the Armenian Armed Forces.

