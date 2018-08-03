At least 20 killed in suicide bombing in Afghanistan mosque

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. At least 20 people were killed in a suicide bombing in a mosque in Afghanistan, Ariana TV reported.

The incident took place in the city of Gardez of the Paktia province.

At least 40 people sustained various degree injuries.

The local authorities confirmed the bombing.

The details of the incident are being clarified.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan