PM attaches importance to implementation of construction works in high-quality aimed at ensuring seismic resistant schools

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Consultation was held in the Armenian government led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during which the situation of building conditions of public schools and seismic resistance issues were discussed, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“We need to understand what are the possible solutions, how we see the use of that solutions, in what timeframes, with what measures and tools”, the PM said.

The responsible persons reported about the schools facing seismic resistance problems in the Republic. According to the seismic security improvement program, 46 more vulnerable schools have been selected, and their renovation and reconstruction requires 107 million USD.

Some of these funds have been provided by the Asian Development Bank, and the rest will be allocated by the government. The construction works of 8 schools have already launched and will be completed in 2019.

It was stated that the construction works of 46 schools are expected to be completed by 2023. PM Pashinyan attached importance to the implementation of the construction works in high-quality, adding that it is necessary to hold talks with the international partners to expand the cooperation aimed at completely solving the issue of ensuring seismic resistant schools. “The programs should be implemented under a concrete supervision”, the PM said, adding that the tenders should be transparent by 100%.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan