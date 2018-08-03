YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s defense minister Davit Tonoyan assures that the arms supply process to Armenia within the frames of the 100 million USD loan agreement with Russia has not stopped, reports Armenpress.

“The army supply is in process within the frameworks of the 100 million USD loan agreement”, the minister told reporters at the Monte Melkonyan Military-Sports College.

He stated that Armenia acquires arms not only from the CSTO member states, but also other countries.

The minister also presented details on his meeting with Russian deputy defense minister Alexander Fomin. Tonoyan said they have discussed issues of bilateral interest in political, military-political fields.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan