Ambassador Navasardyan proposes Yerevan to become Trump-Rouhani possible meeting place

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Arman Navasardyan suggests that Armenia applies to official Tehran and Washington with the proposal to hold Trump-Rouhani possible meeting in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

“As you know, talks are underway to organize the meeting of the US President Donald Trump and President of Iran Hassan Rouhani. Whether it will be held or not, is difficult to say, but it is more likely. It will be good if Armenia officially applies to Tehran and Washington to hold the possible meeting in Yerevan. It would be an interesting diplomatic step and will have good consequences”, he said.

The Ambassador said Yerevan hasn’t made such initiative yet, and this is a good chance to do that. “I don’t rule out that Baku as well would like to propose the same thing, but I think in that case Iran would prefer Armenia”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan