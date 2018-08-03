Paris’s Eiffel Tower reopened after two-day strike

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The Eiffel Tower of Paris has reopened on Friday morning after the two-day strike of workers over long queues, Interfax reported.

“Friday, the 3rd of August, the Eiffel Tower is open and welcomes you from 9:00 am to midnight”, the statement said on Twiiter.

According to France 24, the Eiffel Tower closed since Wednesday afternoon as unions argued with management over the lopsided lines stemming from a decision to reserve certain elevators for visitors with pre-booked tickets while those who buy them upon arrival languish in long queues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan