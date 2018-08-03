Paris’s Eiffel Tower reopened after two-day strike
YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The Eiffel Tower of Paris has reopened on Friday morning after the two-day strike of workers over long queues, Interfax reported.
“Friday, the 3rd of August, the Eiffel Tower is open and welcomes you from 9:00 am to midnight”, the statement said on Twiiter.
According to France 24, the Eiffel Tower closed since Wednesday afternoon as unions argued with management over the lopsided lines stemming from a decision to reserve certain elevators for visitors with pre-booked tickets while those who buy them upon arrival languish in long queues.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 12:59 Arms delivery to Armenia within 100 million USD loan agreement with Russia in process – minister Tonoyan
- 12:52 Ambassador Navasardyan proposes Yerevan to become Trump-Rouhani possible meeting place
- 12:47 Paris’s Eiffel Tower reopened after two-day strike
- 12:41 Air temperature to decrease by 3-4 degrees in coming days
- 12:03 Russian deputy defense minister denies media reports on suspending arms supply to Armenia
- 11:24 Eurasian Development Bank to provide Armenia 1 million USD grant
- 11:02 Glendale City Council approves Armenian-American Museum design plans
- 10:48 Turkish FM, US Secretary of State agree to continue dialogue
- 10:29 Afghan troops free 61 people from Taliban prison
- 09:57 Emmerson Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe presidential election
- 09:39 European Stocks - 02-08-18
- 09:37 US stocks - 02-08-18
- 09:36 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-08-18
- 09:35 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 02-08-18
- 09:31 Oil Prices Up - 02-08-18
- 09:29 Armenian FM, Russian deputy defense minister discuss deepening military cooperation
- 08.02-20:53 Armenian “Alashkert” club in 3rd qualifying round of Europa League – historical moment for Armenian football
- 08.02-19:13 PM Pashinyan receives Regional Head of Representation of the International Finance Corporation in Armenia
- 08.02-19:09 Yuri Khachaturov obliged to arrive at Special Investigation Service in case of receiving invitation to participate in investigative processes
- 08.02-18:15 Hovhannes Yenokyan appointed Deputy Chairman of Special Investigation Service of Armenia
- 08.02-17:52 8th Pan-Armenian Educational Conference unites 120 representatives from 24 countries in Armenia
- 08.02-17:49 Armenian deputy PM holds meeting with UK Ambassador
- 08.02-17:39 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-08-18
- 08.02-17:38 Asian Stocks - 02-08-18
- 08.02-16:52 MP Ararat Zurabyan to head Pan-Armenian National Movement party’s list in Yerevan City Council elections
- 08.02-16:46 Azerbaijani president again brings NK conflict’s peaceful settlement into deadlock
- 08.02-15:55 Naira Zohrabyan is Prosperous Armenia Party’s candidate for Yerevan Mayor
- 08.02-15:38 574.960 families returned to Syria since 2012
- 08.02-15:14 Syrian army regains control over three governorates
- 08.02-14:58 Over 78% increase in exports of apricot from Armenia registered compared to 2017 – agriculture minister
- 08.02-14:32 Artur Gevorgyan re-elected president of Boxing Federation of Armenia
- 08.02-13:37 OSCE conducts monitoring on Artsakh-Azerbaijan border
- 08.02-13:33 Court ruling against indicted CSTO Secretary General is not a ban to his possible departure from Armenia for some time
- 08.02-13:28 Armenian culture ministry denies media reports on transferring money to SOAD’s Serj Tankian for shooting a film
- 08.02-13:08 SIS chief clarifies why ex-President Kocharyan was invited for questioning as witness, but immediately involved in status of defendant
20:38, 07.27.2018
Viewed 4358 times Mkhitaryan comments on difference between Arsenal and Manchester United
16:46, 07.27.2018
Viewed 2470 times Armenia ready to establish diplomatic relations with Turkey without preconditions, says Pashinyan
00:18, 07.28.2018
Viewed 2182 times 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan remanded into custody by Yerevan court
14:32, 07.27.2018
Viewed 1812 times Not declaring state of emergency in 2008 could’ve led to more victims, argues former minister of justice
10:02, 07.30.2018
Viewed 1795 times Syrian civilians leave Idlib though humanitarian corridor built by Russians