Air temperature to decrease by 3-4 degrees in coming days  

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. On August 3 in the evening hours, on August 4 at night and evening hours in most of the regions, on August 5-8 in northern regions rain with thunderstorm is expected in Armenia, the emergency situations ministry told Armenpress. Hail is possible in separate parts.

Air temperature will gradually decrease by 3-4 degrees on August 3-4, and then will not change considerably.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan