Eurasian Development Bank to provide Armenia 1 million USD grant

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) will provide Armenia 1 million USD grant for the implementation of the program on “Control of non-infectious diseases and improvement of prophylactic methods at the initial stage”, the Bank said, reports Armenpress.

The respective document has been signed in April 2018.

The project aims at early detecting non-infectious diseases in medical facilities and improving the prophylactic methods of the treatment.

The program will be implemented in Lori, Syunik and Tavush provinces.

