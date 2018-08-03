Glendale City Council approves Armenian-American Museum design plans

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The Glendale City Council unanimously approved the Armenian-American Museum’s Stage II Design plans and environmental compliance, Asbarez reports.

The $1-per-year Ground Lease Agreement with the City of Glendale will locate the Armenian-American Museum in Glendale Central Park. The initial term of the Ground Lease Agreement will be 55 years with options to extend the lease term for 40 years with a ground lease rate of $1 per year.

Museum Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian expressed gratitude to the Glendale Mayor, the City Council members for helping to implement the project. “We will together embark on the next phase of this important journey with a vision for a cultural campus that will enrich the community, educate the public on the Armenian American story, and empower individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan