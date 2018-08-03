Turkish FM, US Secretary of State agree to continue dialogue
YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held talks in Singapore on August 3 on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit during which they agreed to continue the dialogue between Ankara and Washington D.C. after the US sanctions against two Turkish ministers, TASS reports citing Sabah newspaper.
The meeting lasted 40 minutes.
Over the past 15 days, the Turkish FM and the Secretary of State already held four telephone conversations.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:24 Eurasian Development Bank to provide Armenia 1 million USD grant
- 11:02 Glendale City Council approves Armenian-American Museum design plans
- 10:48 Turkish FM, US Secretary of State agree to continue dialogue
- 10:29 Afghan troops free 61 people from Taliban prison
- 09:57 Emmerson Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe presidential election
- 09:39 European Stocks - 02-08-18
- 09:37 US stocks - 02-08-18
- 09:36 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-08-18
- 09:35 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 02-08-18
- 09:31 Oil Prices Up - 02-08-18
- 09:29 Armenian FM, Russian deputy defense minister discuss deepening military cooperation
- 08.02-20:53 Armenian “Alashkert” club in 3rd qualifying round of Europa League – historical moment for Armenian football
- 08.02-19:13 PM Pashinyan receives Regional Head of Representation of the International Finance Corporation in Armenia
- 08.02-19:09 Yuri Khachaturov obliged to arrive at Special Investigation Service in case of receiving invitation to participate in investigative processes
- 08.02-18:15 Hovhannes Yenokyan appointed Deputy Chairman of Special Investigation Service of Armenia
- 08.02-17:52 8th Pan-Armenian Educational Conference unites 120 representatives from 24 countries in Armenia
- 08.02-17:49 Armenian deputy PM holds meeting with UK Ambassador
- 08.02-17:39 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-08-18
- 08.02-17:38 Asian Stocks - 02-08-18
- 08.02-16:52 MP Ararat Zurabyan to head Pan-Armenian National Movement party’s list in Yerevan City Council elections
- 08.02-16:46 Azerbaijani president again brings NK conflict’s peaceful settlement into deadlock
- 08.02-15:55 Naira Zohrabyan is Prosperous Armenia Party’s candidate for Yerevan Mayor
- 08.02-15:38 574.960 families returned to Syria since 2012
- 08.02-15:14 Syrian army regains control over three governorates
- 08.02-14:58 Over 78% increase in exports of apricot from Armenia registered compared to 2017 – agriculture minister
- 08.02-14:32 Artur Gevorgyan re-elected president of Boxing Federation of Armenia
- 08.02-13:37 OSCE conducts monitoring on Artsakh-Azerbaijan border
- 08.02-13:33 Court ruling against indicted CSTO Secretary General is not a ban to his possible departure from Armenia for some time
- 08.02-13:28 Armenian culture ministry denies media reports on transferring money to SOAD’s Serj Tankian for shooting a film
- 08.02-13:08 SIS chief clarifies why ex-President Kocharyan was invited for questioning as witness, but immediately involved in status of defendant
- 08.02-12:14 AGBU to start implementing socio-economic programs with new pace
- 08.02-12:04 Armenian-Japanese commercial relations have great potential – minister Minasyan
- 08.02-11:59 SIS head says cannot understand the reactions on the charges launched against ex-President Kocharyan
- 08.02-11:48 Special Investigative Service head says remanding 2nd President Kocharyan into custody is necessary
- 08.02-11:45 There can be no talk on political persecution: Armenia’s SIS chief on Russian FM’s statement
20:38, 07.27.2018
Viewed 4357 times Mkhitaryan comments on difference between Arsenal and Manchester United
16:46, 07.27.2018
Viewed 2470 times Armenia ready to establish diplomatic relations with Turkey without preconditions, says Pashinyan
00:18, 07.28.2018
Viewed 2182 times 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan remanded into custody by Yerevan court
14:32, 07.27.2018
Viewed 1812 times Not declaring state of emergency in 2008 could’ve led to more victims, argues former minister of justice
10:02, 07.30.2018
Viewed 1795 times Syrian civilians leave Idlib though humanitarian corridor built by Russians