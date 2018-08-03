Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 August

Turkish FM, US Secretary of State agree to continue dialogue


YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held talks in Singapore on August 3 on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit during which they agreed to continue the dialogue between Ankara and Washington D.C. after the US sanctions against two Turkish ministers, TASS reports citing Sabah newspaper.

The meeting lasted 40 minutes.

Over the past 15 days, the Turkish FM and the Secretary of State already held four telephone conversations.    

