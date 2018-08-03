Afghan troops free 61 people from Taliban prison

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The Afghan troops have freed 61 people from two Taliban prisons in the country's southern province of Helmand Thursday night, the country’s defense ministry said, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Acting on a confirmed tip-off, ANA commandos launched a raid against two Taliban prisons in Helmand's Kajaki district, releasing 61 people from Taliban custody”, the ministry said in a statement.

Upon arrival of the troops, the insurgents engaged with the security forces and the gunfight left two insurgents dead while seven Taliban were arrested after the commandos secured the site.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan