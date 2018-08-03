Emmerson Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe presidential election

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has won Zimbabwe's presidential election, according to the electoral commission, BBC reported.

With all 10 provinces declared, Mnangagwa won 50.8% of votes, compared to 44.3% for opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

Police removed opposition officials from the electoral commission stage when they rejected the results.

The president said on Twitter he was “humbled”, and called the result “a new beginning”.

Mr. Mnangagwa, from the governing Zanu-PF party, took over as president last November from long-serving leader Robert Mugabe.

