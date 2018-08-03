LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-08-18

LONDON, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 August:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.89% to $2057.50, copper price down by 1.19% to $6162.00, lead price down by 1.89% to $2127.00, nickel price down by 0.22% to $13870.00, tin price down by 1.00% to $19875.00, zinc price down by 0.68% to $2567.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 1.47% to $67000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.