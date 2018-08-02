Yuri Khachaturov obliged to arrive at Special Investigation Service in case of receiving invitation to participate in investigative processes

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. The Special Investigation Service of Armenia has allowed CSTO Gen-Sec Yuri Khachaturov to leave the country, but he is obliged to arrive at the Special Investigation Service in case of receiving invitation to participate in the investigative processes, Khachaturov’s attorney Mihran Poghosyan told ARMENPRESS.

“The body conducting the proceedings sees no obstacles or bans for Yuri Khachaturov to be in another place. At the same time the Special Investigation Service informed that Yuri Khachaturov is obliged to arrive at the body conducting the proceedings in case of receiving invitation to participate in interrogation or other investigative processes, something we had mentioned in our motion and assumed the commitment to arrive at the body conducting the proceedings in that case”, Poghosyan said.

He also added that Yuri Khachaturov is in Armenia at the moment “His activities are public and if he leaves for his CSTO permanent residence, we will inform the public that he is out of Armenia and is in his CSTO permanent residence, in Moscow”, the attorney said.

Khachaturov is charged with toppling constitutional order during the events of 1-2 March 2008 upon a preliminatry agreement with other persons.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan