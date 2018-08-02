PM Pashinyan receives Regional Head of Representation of the International Finance Corporation in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received on August 2 the delegation led by Regional Head of Representation of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in Armenia, WB Group, Jan Van Bilsen.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the PM highlighted the cooperation between the Government and the private sector with the International Finance Corporation. Pashinyan expressed confidence that the active cooperation will foster the economy of Armenia and the development of the activities of the private sector.

The Regional Head of Representation of the IFC noted that the positive changes in Armenia, the transparent and open activities of the Government create good opportunities for the development of the country, including from the perspective of the private sector.

Jan Van Bilsen added that the IFC is ready to assist the private sector of Armenia.

The interlocutors also referred to the priorities of the Government of Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan