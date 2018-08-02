Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 August

Hovhannes Yenokyan appointed Deputy Chairman of Special Investigation Service of Armenia


YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan Hovhannes Yenokyan appointed Deputy Chairman of Special Investigation Service of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports the relevant decision is posted on the website of the Government of Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration