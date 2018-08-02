Hovhannes Yenokyan appointed Deputy Chairman of Special Investigation Service of Armenia
YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan Hovhannes Yenokyan appointed Deputy Chairman of Special Investigation Service of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports the relevant decision is posted on the website of the Government of Armenia.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
