Armenian deputy PM holds meeting with UK Ambassador

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan received UK Ambassador to Armenia Judith Farnworth, the government told Armenpress.

During the meeting the deputy PM attached importance to the constant expansion of the Armenian-British cooperation and highly appreciated the existence of the British business and cultural components for Armenia. Deputy PM Grigoryan considered the activity of the UK companies in Armenia not only as a foreign investment, but a factor on forming acceptable business environment and rules for the government. He highlighted that the government will always attach importance to attraction of qualified capital, rather than direct funds. He said the government sets a concrete priority task that the businesses should have internal practical rules of corporate governance, should become transparent and seek participation in the public capital markets.

In her turn the UK Ambassador thanked for the warm reception and introduced the deputy PM on the Embassy’s ongoing programs aimed at promoting the business ties between the two countries and improving the business environment in Armenia. The Ambassador said they support implementation of reforms in Armenia on the one hand, and introduce the opportunities and risks to run a business in Armenia to the British investors, on the other hand.

During the meeting the sides also touched upon the activities of the British companies in Armenia, the current development potential of the Armenian-UK ties in financial-economic sector.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



