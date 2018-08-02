Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-08-18

YEREVAN, 2 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 August, USD exchange rate up by 0.21 drams to 481.16 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.12 drams to 558.77 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.08 drams to 7.60 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.74 drams to 629.31 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 21.92 drams to 18857.51 drams. Silver price up by 0.80 drams to 239.39 drams. Platinum price down by 87.21 drams to 12762.46 drams.