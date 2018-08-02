MP Ararat Zurabyan to head Pan-Armenian National Movement party’s list in Yerevan City Council elections

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Ararat Zurabyan, MP of the Tsarukyan faction, will head the list of the Pan-Armenian National Movement party in the upcoming Yerevan City Council elections, Trasukyan faction secretary Vahe Enfiajyan told Armenpress.

Tsarukyan faction MP Naira Zohrabyan will head the Prosperous Armenia Party’s list in the Yerevan City Council elections.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan