574.960 families returned to Syria since 2012

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. 574.960 families or 2 million 875 thousand 170 people have returned to Syria since 2012, the Syrian Embassy in Armenia told Armenpress.

During this period most of the families, 156.241, have returned to Damascus, 113.514 to Aleppo and 62.455 to Deir ez-Zor.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan