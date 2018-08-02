Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 August

574.960 families returned to Syria since 2012


YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. 574.960 families or 2 million 875 thousand 170 people have returned to Syria since 2012, the Syrian Embassy in Armenia told Armenpress.

During this period most of the families, 156.241, have returned to Damascus, 113.514 to Aleppo and 62.455 to Deir ez-Zor.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration