Over 78% increase in exports of apricot from Armenia registered compared to 2017 – agriculture minister

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. 78% increase in exports of apricot from Armenia has been registered as of August 1 compared to the previous year, Agriculture minister Artur Khachatryan told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“Last year we have exported a total of 28.884 tons of apricots, but as of yesterday, we have already exported more than 50.000 tons. As of yesterday, the apricot was exported by more than 78%. The season is about to end, and mostly apricots stored in refrigerators are being exported”, the minister said.

He said during 2017, 120.000 tons of fruit-vegetables were exported, but during January-July of this year, 100.000 tons of the same products were exported. The minister noted that compared to the last year the hail didn’t cause great damage.

As for the demands and problems in connection with the quality of Armenian fruit-vegetables in the Russian market, the agriculture minister said there is no such alarm yet, there was a problem only with potato in early 2018, but it has been solved.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan