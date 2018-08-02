Artur Gevorgyan re-elected president of Boxing Federation of Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Artur Gevorgyan was re-elected president of the Boxing Federation of Armenia, reports Armenpress.

The main issue of the meeting of the Federation was the election of the president. Gevorgyan was the only candidate. He was re-elected with 58 votes in favor.

Artur Gevorgyan is holding this position since 2013.

