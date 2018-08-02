Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 August

Artur Gevorgyan re-elected president of Boxing Federation of Armenia


YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Artur Gevorgyan was re-elected president of the Boxing Federation of Armenia, reports Armenpress.

The main issue of the meeting of the Federation was the election of the president. Gevorgyan was the only candidate. He was re-elected with 58 votes in favor.

Artur Gevorgyan is holding this position since 2013.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration