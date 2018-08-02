OSCE conducts monitoring on Artsakh-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. On August 2, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the northeastern direction of the Hadrut region, Artsakh’s foreign ministry told Armenpress.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistant Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova).

From the opposite side of the border, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the ministries of foreign affairs and defense.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan