Court ruling against indicted CSTO Secretary General is not a ban to his possible departure from Armenia for some time

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. The court ruling against indicted Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Yuri Khachaturov is not a ban, and he can be absent from Armenia for some time, the Special Investigation Service told Armenpress.

CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov has been charged under the Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code of Armenia for breaching the constitutional order during the 2008 March 1-2 events. Khachaturov was remanded into custody, but later was released on bail.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan