AGBU to start implementing socio-economic programs with new pace

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Minister of economic development and investments Artsvik Minasyan had a meeting with the representatives of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) led by AGBU Armenia chairman Vasken Yacoubian, the ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by deputy ministers Albert Babayan and Avag Avanesyan, as well as other officials.

The discussions focused on the cooperation between the ministry and AGBU.

Vasken Yacoubian informed that the AGBU continues expanding its activities, and they are going to start implementing social-economic programs with a new pace, adding that this meeting is directed for this purpose to understand the activity priorities with the ministry, act as a bridge for the businessmen of the Diaspora and Armenia.

Minister Minasyan highly appreciated the AGBU’s continuous and targeted works and welcomed the structure’s readiness to cooperate in the economic sector.

The minister introduced the guests on the ongoing economic reforms, touched upon the possible cooperation prospects.

At the end of the meeting an agreement was reached on exchange of respective information, creation of working groups within a short period of time.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan