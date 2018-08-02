Armenian-Japanese commercial relations have great potential – minister Minasyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Minister of economic development and investments Artsvik Minasyan held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Armenia Jun Yamada, the ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by the ministry and Embassy officials.

Minister Minasyan thanked the Japanese government for the assistance provided to Armenia and touched upon the positive dynamics of the Armenian-Japanese commercial relations, stating that there is a great potential to raise them to a new level. Artsvik Minasyan introduced the guest on the ongoing economic reforms, the process of programs being implemented by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Armenia. The meeting also touched upon the ongoing activities aimed at attracting investments, promoting tourism in Armenia.

The Japanese Ambassador thanked for the meeting and introduction of the issues. The officials also discussed the ratification of the agreement between Armenia and Japan on promotion and mutual protection of investments which will boost attracting new investments. Coming to the field of tourism, the Ambassador said the Japanese people are highly interested in Armenia, and the evidence of this is the increase of the number of tourists.

At the end of the meeting the sides once again reaffirmed the readiness to develop the cooperation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan