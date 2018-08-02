SIS head says cannot understand the reactions on the charges launched against ex-President Kocharyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Head of the Special Investigative Service of Armenia Sasun Khachatryan says he cannot understand the approach according to which the charges brought against 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan are groundless and not clear, reports Armenpress.

Before today’s Cabinet meeting, the SIS chief told reporters that the charge is so clear and concrete that he cannot understand the strong reactions.

“Our decision to charge is so clear, concrete and well-grounded that I cannot understand the manipulations the representatives of the defense side are trying to make. Robert Kocharyan has been charged for violently breaching the constitutional order, the involvement of the army [into 2008 March 1-2 events] served a base for launching charges against him. The involvement of the Armed Forces in the political processes is banned by both the previous and current editing of the Constitution”, he said.

As for the article, under which he has been charged, which has not been in the 2008 Constitution, but appeared in the 2009 amendment, Sasun Khachatryan said: “I have repeatedly talked about this. As you saw, recently Kocharyan’s attorneys as well accepted that launching the charge by this article is grounded”.

On July 27 a Yerevan Court remanded 2nd President Robert Kocharyan into custody. Kocharyan has been charged over the 2008 March 1 case for breaching the constitutional order of Armenia.

