Special Investigative Service head says remanding 2nd President Kocharyan into custody is necessary

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Remanding 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan into custody is necessary for conducting a thorough investigation, Head of the Special Investigative Service of Armenia Sasun Khachatryan told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“The precautionary measure is selected based on the necessity to ensure the proper behavior of the suspect or defendant during the investigation. There is a misinterpretation among the society that ensuring proper conduct is simply to rule out the possibility to escape. But they forget the second more important fact that the component of the proper behavior is to rule out an illegal influence of the defendant on the persons participating in the proceedings. Therefore, I think that remanding Robert Kocharyan into custody is necessary so that we can thoroughly conduct the investigation”, the SIS chief said.

On July 27 a Yerevan Court remanded 2nd President Robert Kocharyan into custody. Kocharyan has been charged over the 2008 March 1 case for breaching the constitutional order of Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan