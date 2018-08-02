Too early to make conclusions on split of Yelk alliance – first deputy PM

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian first deputy prime minister Ararat Mirzoyan says his position on the Russian statements regarding the recent developments over the 2008 March 1 case fully complies with the formulations of the Armenian foreign ministry, reports Armenpress.

On August 2, before today’s Cabinet meeting, the first deputy PM was asked by reporters whether the August 17 upcoming meeting in the Republic Square is linked with these developments.

“The August 17 meeting is linked with the 100 days of the new government. I suppose different ministers will attend it”, the first deputy PM said.

The reporters said the members of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) consider the Russian statements on the March 1 case as a signal. The first deputy PM said it is proved that the assessments of the RPA members differ from the objective realities of the situation.

Coming to the expected Yerevan City Council elections, the reporters said if the Civil Contract party participles in these elections alone, whether it means that the Yelk alliance will be split. In response, Ararat Mirzoyan said it’s too early to make such conclusions, if that happens, an official statement will be made.

“My personal approach is the following: there must be a political force in Armenia which will be based on the value system proposed by the Civil Contract party, Nikol Pashinyan, teammates and the values of the revolution. That force will assume the responsibility for all changes, will become their flagman. This political force can include both individuals and representatives of political and public structures”, he said.

As for the investment policy in Armenia, the first deputy PM said active work is being carried out on this path. He expressed confidence that investments will be definitely made.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan