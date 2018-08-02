Armenia’s exports to Georgia decline, whereas that to Romania increase

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Some changes have been recorded in the share of countries in the export structure of goods from Armenia in the first six months of 2018 compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the data of the Statistical Committee of Armenia, reports Armenpress.

The share of the CIS states in export increased: 302 million USD goods were exported to the CIS states in January-June 2018, compared to the 234.2 million USD of the same period of 2017. During 2018 290.3 million USD goods were exported to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), compared to the 225.8 million USD of the January-June 2017.

369.6 million USD goods were exported to the EU states in January-June 2018, compared to the 300.8 million USD of the same period of the previous year.

In January-June 2017, 435.8 milli8on USD, and in January-June 2018, 493.4 million USD goods were exported to other countries.

For instance, Russia’s share in the export structure comprised 22.7% in the first six months of 2017, but in the same period of 2018 it comprised 24.1%.

The export volume of goods has significantly increased to Romania, 9.9 times. The export volume to Bulgaria has decreased. About 43% export growth has been recorded to Switzerland: in the first six months of 2017, 119.2 million USD goods were exported to this country, whereas in the same period of 2018, this number comprised 170.3 million USD.

The export to Iran increased by 39.1%: 48 million USD goods were exported to this country. The export growth to China comprised 30%, to Iraq – 10.7%, the United Arab Emirates – 8.3%. As for Georgia, a great decline was recorded – 56%. In 2018 28.4 million USD products were exported to Georgia, compared to the 64.6 million USD of 2017.

In January-June 2018 the export from Armenia comprised 1 billion 165 million 189.4 thousand USD, which is an increase of 20% compared to the January-June 2017.

