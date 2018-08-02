New Zealand's PM Jacinda Ardern returns from maternity leave
YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern has returned to work after spending six weeks away on maternity leave, BBC reports.
Ms. Ardern, 38, gave birth to her first child in June, making her only the second world leader to give birth while in office.
Ms. Ardern had passed on her duties to her deputy, Winston Peters.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
