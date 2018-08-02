Iran to carry out massive military exercise in Persian Gulf

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard is expected to soon carry out a major naval exercise that could demonstrate its ability to shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial conduit for global energy supplies, US officials say, CNN reported.

“We are aware of the increase in Iranian naval operations within the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman. We are monitoring it closely, and will continue to work with our partners to ensure freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce in international waterways”, Capt. William Urban, chief spokesman for US Central Command, told CNN.

The Strait of Hormuz links the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea. The US Energy Information Administration calls it "the world's most important oil transit chokepoint," with 20% of oil traded worldwide moving through the waterway, which is about 30 miles wide at its narrowest point.

