Syria begins implementation of state program for restoration of Aleppo governorate

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. The Syrian authorities have started implementing the state program for the restoration of settlements in the Aleppo governorate that have been liberated from militants, deputy governor of the province, Hamid Kenno said, TASS reported.

“The state program includes three stages. First, we must restore infrastructure, as people cannot live without water and electricity. Stage two provides for targeted assistance - we collect information about the needs of each family. Stage three is to encourage people to return to their homes. We must explain to them that now it is safe here”, he said.

By now, more than one million people have returned to the governorate, both from other Syrian governorates and from neighboring countries - Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey.



Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan