LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-08-18

LONDON, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 August:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.10% to $2076.00, copper price up by 0.46% to $6236.50, lead price up by 1.07% to $2168.00, nickel price up by 1.24% to $13900.00, tin price up by 1.01% to $20075.00, zinc price up by 2.44% to $2584.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 2.86% to $68000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.