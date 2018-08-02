LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-08-18
LONDON, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 August:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.10% to $2076.00, copper price up by 0.46% to $6236.50, lead price up by 1.07% to $2168.00, nickel price up by 1.24% to $13900.00, tin price up by 1.01% to $20075.00, zinc price up by 2.44% to $2584.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 2.86% to $68000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 10:23 New Zealand's PM Jacinda Ardern returns from maternity leave
- 10:11 Iran to carry out massive military exercise in Persian Gulf
- 09:52 Syria begins implementation of state program for restoration of Aleppo governorate
- 09:10 European Stocks - 01-08-18
- 09:06 US stocks - 01-08-18
- 09:05 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-08-18
- 09:02 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 01-08-18
- 09:00 Oil Prices Down - 01-08-18
- 08.01-20:52 President of Investigative Committee of Armenia tasks to reopen old cases of unrevealed grief crimes
- 08.01-20:17 President of Artsakh receives acting executive director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund
- 08.01-18:23 Artsakh’s President, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk discuss situation along contact line
- 08.01-17:38 Domestic processes in Armenia are not connected with foreign policy of Armenia and should not cause discrepancies – MFA Armenia
- 08.01-17:31 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-08-18
- 08.01-17:24 Asian Stocks - 01-08-18
- 08.01-17:17 Kocharyan’s attorneys submit appeal against decision to remand him into custody to Court of Appeals
- 08.01-17:12 Armenia - not yet discovered by large number of tourists: Why the Lithuanian advises to visit here?
- 08.01-16:23 188.000 disabled people registered in Armenia
- 08.01-15:52 Minister Vahradyan hosts French-Armenian mountaineer Ara Khatchadourian
- 08.01-15:08 Masis Mayor’s brother to be released on bail
- 08.01-14:12 38 MPs present personal guarantees for changing court's decision to remand ex-President Kocharyan into custody
- 08.01-13:42 Agriculture ministry joins campaign on banning single-use plastic
- 08.01-13:12 108 people requested asylum in Armenia in first half of 2018
- 08.01-12:45 International Army Games 2018: Armenian tank crewmen keep leading positions in their group at Tank Biathlon
- 08.01-12:30 Air temperature to gradually decrease by 7-8 degrees in coming days
- 08.01-12:25 His Holiness Garegin II receives minister of labor and social affairs
- 08.01-12:20 Nare, Maria, Davit, Narek among top choices for baby names in Armenia
- 08.01-11:20 OSCE mission to conduct monitoring of ceasefire regime on Artsakh-Azerbaijan border
- 08.01-11:18 48 members of Congress urge President Trump to meet with Armenia’s PM
- 08.01-11:00 Friendly people, beautiful buildings and tasty food: foreign tourists present reasons for loving Armenia
- 08.01-10:53 Speaker Babloyan congratulates on 100th anniversary of first session of parliament of First Republic
- 08.01-10:10 PM Pashinyan invites people to meet in Republic Square on August 17 to sum up 100 days of his term in office
- 08.01-09:58 More than 30 foreign tourists injured in Peru train crash
- 08.01-09:53 Passenger plane crashes in Mexico
- 08.01-09:40 European Stocks - 31-07-18
- 08.01-09:39 US stocks up - 31-07-18
20:38, 07.27.2018
Viewed 4289 times Mkhitaryan comments on difference between Arsenal and Manchester United
20:55, 07.26.2018
Viewed 2664 times Ex-President Robert Kocharyan charged over 2008 March 1 case
16:46, 07.27.2018
Viewed 2386 times Armenia ready to establish diplomatic relations with Turkey without preconditions, says Pashinyan
00:18, 07.28.2018
Viewed 2107 times 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan remanded into custody by Yerevan court
10:50, 07.26.2018
Viewed 1935 times ‘My son’s military service in NK means I won’t spare anything to defend my country and people’ – Pashinyan says