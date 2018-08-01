President of Investigative Committee of Armenia tasks to reopen old cases of unrevealed grief crimes

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Chaired by the President of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Hayk Grigoryan, a consultation took place during which a number of issues were discussed.

“Today the number of criminal cases investigated by the Investigative Committee is unprecedented and there is the tendency that the number will rise further. We receive dozens of applications every day from citizens”, Hayk Grigoryan said, emphasizing that they should mobilize all efforts to ensure timely and full investigation.

The studies show that the criminal cases initiated recently mainly refer to economic crimes and embezzlements from the state budget through corruption schemes.

“The documents confiscated in the sidelines of only one criminal case reach some dozens of thousands that should be examined, but the investigation into such criminal cases cannot last for years”, the President of Investigative Committee said, highlighting the proper implementation of pre-trial proceedings.

Hayk Grigoryan also talked about the works aimed at reveling grief and particularly grief crimes. He also tasked the staff to reopen old cases of unrevealed grief crimes, particularly murder cases.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan