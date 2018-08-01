President of Artsakh receives acting executive director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan received acting executive director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Petros Terzian on August 1.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, a number of issues related to the activities of the Fund in Artsakh were discussed.

