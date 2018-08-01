President of Artsakh receives acting executive director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund
YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan received acting executive director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Petros Terzian on August 1.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, a number of issues related to the activities of the Fund in Artsakh were discussed.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 20:52 President of Investigative Committee of Armenia tasks to reopen old cases of unrevealed grief crimes
- 20:17 President of Artsakh receives acting executive director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund
- 18:23 Artsakh’s President, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk discuss situation along contact line
- 17:31 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-08-18
- 17:24 Asian Stocks - 01-08-18
- 17:17 Kocharyan’s attorneys submit appeal against decision to remand him into custody to Court of Appeals
- 17:12 Armenia - not yet discovered by large number of tourists: Why the Lithuanian advises to visit here?
- 16:23 188.000 disabled people registered in Armenia
- 15:52 Minister Vahradyan hosts French-Armenian mountaineer Ara Khatchadourian
- 15:08 Masis Mayor’s brother to be released on bail
- 14:12 38 MPs present personal guarantees for changing court's decision to remand ex-President Kocharyan into custody
- 13:42 Agriculture ministry joins campaign on banning single-use plastic
- 13:12 108 people requested asylum in Armenia in first half of 2018
- 12:45 International Army Games 2018: Armenian tank crewmen keep leading positions in their group at Tank Biathlon
- 12:30 Air temperature to gradually decrease by 7-8 degrees in coming days
- 12:25 His Holiness Garegin II receives minister of labor and social affairs
- 12:20 Nare, Maria, Davit, Narek among top choices for baby names in Armenia
- 11:20 OSCE mission to conduct monitoring of ceasefire regime on Artsakh-Azerbaijan border
- 11:18 48 members of Congress urge President Trump to meet with Armenia’s PM
- 11:00 Friendly people, beautiful buildings and tasty food: foreign tourists present reasons for loving Armenia
- 10:53 Speaker Babloyan congratulates on 100th anniversary of first session of parliament of First Republic
- 10:10 PM Pashinyan invites people to meet in Republic Square on August 17 to sum up 100 days of his term in office
- 09:58 More than 30 foreign tourists injured in Peru train crash
- 09:53 Passenger plane crashes in Mexico
- 09:40 European Stocks - 31-07-18
- 09:39 US stocks up - 31-07-18
- 09:38 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-07-18
- 09:37 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 31-07-18
- 09:36 Oil Prices Down - 31-07-18
- 09:32 Armenia’s foreign ministry extends condolences on deaths of three Russian journalists in Central African Republic
- 09:20 Armenian PM holds phone talk with Secretary General of La Francophonie
- 07.31-21:37 SRC publishes list of 1000 major tax payers - Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine leads the list
- 07.31-19:22 President Sarkissian receives UNICEF representative in Armenia
- 07.31-18:06 Robert Kocharyan’s lawyers to submit complaint against decision to remand him to Appeal Court on August 1
- 07.31-18:02 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-07-18
20:38, 07.27.2018
Viewed 4269 times Mkhitaryan comments on difference between Arsenal and Manchester United
11:29, 07.25.2018
Viewed 3151 times Five Afghans arrested by border agents after illegally crossing into Armenia from Turkey
16:54, 07.25.2018
Viewed 2725 times Pashinyan’s wife signals launch of Women For Peace campaign in Moscow
20:55, 07.26.2018
Viewed 2644 times Ex-President Robert Kocharyan charged over 2008 March 1 case
16:46, 07.27.2018
Viewed 2365 times Armenia ready to establish diplomatic relations with Turkey without preconditions, says Pashinyan