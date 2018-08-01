Artsakh’s President, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk discuss situation along contact line

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk on August 1.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, the meeting addressed a range of issues related to the situation along the contact line between the Artsakh and Azerbaijan armed forces.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan