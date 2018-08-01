Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 August

Domestic processes in Armenia are not connected with foreign policy of Armenia  and should not cause discrepancies – MFA Armenia


YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Domestic processes in Armenia are not connected with the foreign policy of Armenia  and should not cause discrepancies, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of the foreign ministry of Armenia Tigran Balayan said, answering the question of Arminfo news agency.

To the question “The assessments of Moscow towards the recent developments caused great stir in Armenia. How would you explain to our public such a reaction by Moscow?”, Balayan answered,

"We follow the international reactions related to the internal processes occurring in Armenia, conditioned by the establishment of the rule of law and  independent justice, the fight against corruption, which are the  domestic political priorities of the government, "the Spokesperson of  the Foreign Ministry of Armenia Tigran Balayan said in response to a  question from the correspondent of ArmInfo about relatively strong  reaction in Armenia to Moscow's assessment of recent processes in  Armenia.

"These processes are not connected with the foreign policy of Armenia  and should not cause discrepancies.  In this regard, we reaffirm that  our foreign policy priorities, which are clearly enshrined in the  government program approved by the parliament, are aimed at further  strengthening and deepening the Armenian- Russian allied relations,  enhancing the efficiency of cooperation within the CSTO and the EEU.   We strictly follow the announced policy, "Balayan summed up.

To note, yesterday Russian Foregin Minister Sergey Lavrov made a  statement, which reads in part: ''When there was a political crisis  in Armenia in May, we noted with great satisfaction that the solution  to the crisis was found through a compromise involving the leading  parties. We hoped that, based on this outcome, all the political  forces, primarily the new Armenian government, would continue to  promote unifying approaches and attempt to consolidate national  consensus.

However, recent events have clearly run counter to such a positive  outlook and to the new Armenian leaders' recent statements to the  effect that it does not plan to persecute its predecessors for  political reasons.

As an ally, Russia has always been interested in stability in  Armenia. So recent developments are a cause for concern, including  from the point of view of normal operations of the CIS organisations,  of which Armenia is a participant. Over the past few days we have  brought our concerns to the attention of Armenia's leaders on several  occasions. We expect that the situation will nevertheless follow a  constructive path''. 

 




