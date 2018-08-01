Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-08-18

YEREVAN, 1 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 August, USD exchange rate stood at 480.95 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.93 drams to 561.89 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 7.68 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.78 drams to 631.05 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 44.07 drams to 18879.43 drams. Silver price down by 0.93 drams to 238.59 drams. Platinum price up by 77.31 drams to 12849.67 drams.