Kocharyan’s attorneys submit appeal against decision to remand him into custody to Court of Appeals

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. The attorneys of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan submitted the appeal against the decision to remand him into custody to the Court of Appeals, attorney Aram Orbelyan told Armenpress.

“We have submitted the appeal around 3:00”, he said, adding that the investigation of the appeal will launch in nearly 10 days. “There is no clear date yet”.

2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has been charged on July 26 over the 2008 March 1 case. He has been remanded into custody.

